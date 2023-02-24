British couple sentenced for smuggling Iraqi migrants in sofas

A British court sentenced three people— couple and their accomplice to prison, on charges of attempting to bring two Iraqis into the United Kingdom (UK) by hiding them in sofas, local media reported.

The couple, 48-year-old Nicholas Fulwood and his wife 45-year-old Pamela, from the Midlands region of the United Kingdom, tried to smuggle immigrants from Iraq to Britain inside sofas with the help of a car wash company manager named Azad Ahmadi.

On Monday, February 20, Nicholas Fullwood was jailed for three years, while his wife was handed a two-year sentence, the Independent reported.

Ahmadi, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

On January 5, 2019, the couple was stopped when trying to enter the UK, in a Peugeot Boxer van, by Border Force officers in the UK control zone in Coquelles, France.

As per media reports, the couple told officers they were on their way back to the UK after shipping furniture in Lille, in northern France.

Upon searching the truck, the officers found two Iraqi immigrants at the base of two different sofas.

It is reported that, the three were sentenced for conspiracy to assist illegal immigration, following an investigation by the Criminal and Financial Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Interior.