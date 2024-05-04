British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta denied entry into France

"They say the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe," Abu Sitta said.

Doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a Palestinian-British plastic surgeon (Photo: AP)

Renowned British doctor of Palestinian origin, Ghassan Abu Sitta, has said he was denied entry into France on Saturday, May 4, where he was scheduled to speak at the senate.

“I am at Charles de Gaulle Airport. They are preventing me from entering France,” Abu Sitta, a reconstructive plastic surgeon, wrote in a post on X.

He added, “I am supposed to speak at the French Senate today. They say the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe.”

In another post on X, he accused “fortunate Europe” of trying to “silence witnesses of genocide while Israel kills them in prisons.”

“In an act of utter vindictiveness the French authorities are denying me access to an earlier flight and insisting on sending me on the last flight back late night to London.”

In April, the German authorities prevented Abu Sitta from entering its territory to participate in the Palestine Conference in Berlin.

In March, Abu Sitta was elected president of the student representative at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, winning over 80 percent of the student votes.

Abu Sitta, with over 30 years of experience, has fought in 12 wars in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, South Lebanon, and Gaza.

He spent 43 days in 2023 in Gaza City, treating sick and wounded patients.

