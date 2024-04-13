Germany prevents entry of Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta

The German authorities have prevented the Palestinian-British doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta from entering the country to participate in a Palestinian conference.
He was scheduled to speak about the challenges faced by medics in Gaza at a Palestinian solidarity conference in Berlin, which was later cancelled.
The activities of the “Palestine conference” were scheduled to continue for three days from Friday, April 12, but it was stormed and dispersed by the German police about two hours after its launch.
The conference took to X and wrote, “It is unfortunate that it is a sad day for democracy. The German police just stormed the conference venue and were forced to cut off the live broadcast of the event.”
Taking to X on Friday, Abu Sitta wrote, “Invited to address a conference in Berlin about my work in Gaza hospitals during the present conflict. The German government has forcibly prevented me from entering the country.”
“Silencing a witness to genocide before the ICJ adds to Germany’s complicity in the ongoing massacre.”
Abu Sitta, a reconstructive plastic surgeon, spent 43 days last year in Gaza City, treating sick and wounded patients.
“Professor @GhassanAbuSitt1 is safely back in London,” Abu Sitta’s lawyers wrote on X.
He added, “As his lawyers, we will be taking up his removal from Germany with the authorities and will expect a full explanation for the manner in which he was treated today.”
Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 33,634 Palestinians and injuries of 76,214, according to the Ministry of Health.