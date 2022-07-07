British PM Johnson announces resignation; says he’s sad to give up world’s best job

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his decision to step down as the Conservative Party leader, saying he was sad to give up the best job in the world.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson said in an address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street – the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.

In his address, Johnson said that in politics, no one is “remotely indispensable”.

He also promised to give the new leader as much support as he can.

Johnson thanked the British public “for the immense privilege you have given me”.