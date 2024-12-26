British rulers distorted India’s history, says Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the British rulers of India distorted the country’s history to propagate the message that the local populace was unfit to govern by themselves.

“In 1857, the British rulers of India realized that despite innumerable castes, sects, languages, geographical disparities and Indians fighting among themselves, they stay united till they evict foreign invaders from the country,” Bhagwat said.

He speaking at an event on the occasion of 70th foundation day of Somalwar Education Society in Nagpur on the role of teachers in the 21st century.

“The British rulers decided to do something that will end this trait of Indians to ensure that the British rule lasted forever. Their objective was to make Indians forget their history, ancestors and proud heritage. Towards this objective, the British, under the garb of facts, implanted several untruths in our heads,” the RSS chief said.

“The biggest lie was that most of the people in India had come from outside. One such untruth was that India was invaded by Aryans who fought Dravidians, he said. They propagated that it is not in the Indians’ blood to govern by themselves and that people here live like those staying in dharmashalas,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said teachers will continue to play a very important role in the 21st century even in an era of Artificial Intelligence.

The present generation is exposed to a lot of knowledge because of technology, but teachers can transform lives, he said.

“Seeing and observing is learning. We can get information through reading and listening….How to use information you possess is learnt from seeing and observing,” Bhagwat said.

“Teachers have the power to transform lives…..technology comes and goes….with intelligence becoming artificial, the role of teachers and education has become important,” he said.

The RSS chief also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s dictum that science without ethics is a sin.

Technology is important and its advancement will help humans to work faster and be precise, but it has to be used effectively, Bhagwat further said.

“When we teach, we also learn. Every student is different,” he said, adding that if information is all one needs, there is Google, but for teaching, teachers are indispensable.

Sometimes falsehood is spread in the guise of knowledge, and distorted facts are peddled under the garb of history, he said, adding that knowledge has to be scrutinized and then imbibed.

“The role of books has almost ended. Google has the entire world’s knowledge. In today’s era of AI, there is a question mark on the role of teachers,” he said.

“Vivek (discernment) is needed for knowing how to use knowledge. This will be the role of teachers in the 21st century,” Bhagwat said.

The purpose of education is for making a human being, the RSS chief said. “A khajur (date) tree is very tall but what is the use if it doesn’t provide shade. A big person is one who is useful to others,” he said.

Bhagwat said that after 1857, education institutes in India played an important role. Teachers at that time created self pride and self confidence among students, he added.