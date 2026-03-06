Britney Spears arrested, released; charge not clear

Spears was arrested around 9:30 pm in Ventura County and released on Thursday

Britney Spears
Britney Spears (Instagram)

Ventura: Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Southern California and booked early the following morning, though the charge was not clear, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s office website.

A message seeking comment was left with her representative as well as the California Highway Patrol, which was identified as the arresting agency.

Spears was arrested around 9:30 pm in Ventura County and released on Thursday, sheriff’s office records show. She has a May 4 court date scheduled.

