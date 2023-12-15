‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher’s cause of death revealed

Los Angeles: The cause of actor Andre Braugher’s death has been revealed three days after he breathed his last.

Andre’s rep told People that the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star died due to lung cancer. It is unclear when Andre was diagnosed with the illness. He was 61 when he died on Monday.

Andre, known for his roles in acclaimed crime series such as Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, earned 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career.

He won two Emmys, the first in 1998 for his role as Det. Frank Pemberton in Homicide, and his second for his portrayal of Nick Atwater in Thief. He received four Emmy nominations for his role as Capt. Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher began his acting career in 1989, starring alongside Denzel Washington in Glory and working with Telly Savalas on Kojak. His other credits include City of Angels, Salt, Law & Order, Salem’s Lot, and the upcoming Netflix series The Residence. He also won the Obie Awards for his performances in stage productions of Henry V and The Whipping Man.

The news of his demise left his family, co-stars, friends and fans across the globe heartbroken.

Terry Crews, who played the character of Lieutenant Terry on the show, wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyles, penned a long note that read, “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami.”

He added, “I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because wellaEURaeit was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Dirk Blocker’s note read, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.(sic)” Dirk played Detective Michael Hitchcock.

Cinematographer Rick Page wrote in a post, “Rest easy friend. All love, all heart. #AndreBraugher #CaptainHolt #Brooklyn99 #NineNineForever Heartbroken 99.”

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who played his character’s wife on “Homicide,” and their three sons.