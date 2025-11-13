BRS accuses Congress of bogus voting in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravanon Thursday, November 13, accused the Congress of bogus voting in the Jubilee Hills by poll with an attempt to rig the election.

Sravan alleged that the fear of defeat drove the Congress to do so. The MLC, along with BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar and former MLA Jeevan Reddy, submitted a complaint to the Election Commission against the Congress, seeking immediate action against the irregularities.

Addressing the media, Sravan alleged that the police in Jubilee Hills constituency is being controlled by the Congress government. “BRS workers face unlawful detentions, intimidation, and attacks. Attempts were made even to thwart their election campaign,” the MLC further alleged.

He accused the Congress of indulging in bribery and cake cutting in the Erragadda division on the occasion of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s birthday during the by election campaign. “This is a violation of the model code of conduct, but the police and election officials remained spectators,” the BRS MLC claimed.

He further alleged that Congress had planned systematic rigging, including bogus voting by booking function halls for running illegal camps in Shaikpet, Rahmathnagar, Yousufguda, Erragadda, and Borabanda to house the perpetrators by issuing fake voter IDs, and preparing for booth capturing on polling day, November 11.

Sravan went on to say that nearly all polling booths in Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda, and Yousufguda are highly sensitive. “In areas under the Shaikpet division, including Gulshan Colony, Mini Gulshan Colony, Diamond Hills, and others, are major concerns,” he added.

Sravan accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress of setting up illegal camps during the by election.

He claimed that AIMIM leaders Kausar Moinuddin, Yasir Arafath, Rahmath Baig (MLC), Rasheed Faraz and Telangana ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy played a key role in bogus voting.