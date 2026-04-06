BRS alleges Koheda fruit market land worth Rs 3,000 crore under threat

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday, April 6, accused the Congress-led government of trying to sell away the proposed fruit market land of 200 acres in Koheda, which he alleged was a conspiracy against farmers.

His remarks came during his visit to the site alongside former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Harish Rao alleged that the land worth Rs 3,000 crore is being diverted in favour of some middlemen and against the interest of farmers. He further added that their visit to the site is not political; it is meant for the welfare of farmers.

“This is not an issue between the BRS Party or the Congress Party. It is a farmers’ issue. The government should take care of the farmers’ interests,” Harish Rao told the media.

Rao also recalled that the BRS, during its tenure, had announced the decision to establish a world-class fruit market at Koheda to decongest the existing Gaddiannaram Fruit Market and accommodate future requirements.

Land acquisition, funding for Koheda fruit market in place

According to Harish Rao, the acquisition of land for the project had been completed during BRS’s rule and compensation of Rs 10 crore was provided to the farmers.

Moreover, he claimed that the project was notified through GO No 11 in 2020, while Rs 350 crore was allotted through GO 216 for its construction.

Along with this, a detailed project report amounting to Rs 1,000 crore was made, and fruit, flower and fish markets were planned in the same area, considering future requirements.

“Everything is ready, land, fund and planning everything, but the government is trying to sell the land instead of initiating work on it,” he alleged.

‘DIL lands under dispute’, agitations likely

The BRS leader also rejected the plan to relocate the market to alternative “DIL lands” since they are subject to legal dispute and High Court restrictions, with the involvement of the Andhra Pradesh government.

He also stated that the farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste are presently utilising those lands, and he questioned how the disputed land could be used as an alternative.

According to Harish Rao, the land is being transferred to the TGIIC and ultimately to the private parties.

Raising objections on the stance of the government, he questioned whether it favours 25,000-30,000 farmers who would take advantage of the market or a few traders and middlemen.

Threatening to launch agitation, he warned that the BRS would start a large protest movement if construction of the fruit market at Koheda is not started immediately.

“We will continue to fight until an international-standard market is established at Koheda,” he said.