Hyderabad homebuyers face delays as flats miss handover timeline

Hyderabad: Thousands of homebuyers in Hyderabad will have to wait longer to move into their new flats as the delivery of nearly 63,000 residential units has been delayed.

According to property consultancy Anarock Group, the delayed housing units in Hyderabad account for nearly 10 percent of the country’s total delayed housing stock.

Middle East conflict slows housing projects

As per developers, supply chain and logistics disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in delays.

The pace of construction is affected due to shortages of imported construction materials, higher input costs, and transportation issues. As a result, many projects that were expected to be completed this year are now likely to be delayed by at least another year.

Buyers of flats in Hyderabad continue paying EMIs, rent

Many homebuyers had booked their apartments four to five years ago and expected to take possession by the end of 2025 or in the first half of 2026.

With project timelines extended, several buyers are now paying monthly EMIs on their home loans while also paying rent for their current accommodation.

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Labour Shortage adds to problem

Apart from supply issues, developers said the construction sector is also facing a shortage of workers which is resulting in delays in construction of new flats in Hyderabad.

Many labourers had returned to West Bengal during the Assembly elections. Construction schedules are affected across several projects as a significant number have not yet returned.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), more than 2,000 complaints have been registered over delays in handing over residential units.