BRS appoints Ravichandra as Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader

The appointment, communicated by BRS president KCR, comes into effect immediately, with Ravichandra set to lead the party's three-member Rajya Sabha contingent.

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Two Indian politicians holding a large bouquet of flowers during a formal event.
On the occasion of being appointed as the Rajya Sabha Floor Leader and Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra met with party working president KT Rama Rao. .

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra as the Leader of its Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing KR Suresh Reddy.

In a communication dated July 8, 2026, addressed to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) informed that Ravichandra had been elected as the Leader of the BRS Parliamentary Party in the Upper House.

The communication stated that Ravichandra would succeed KR Suresh Reddy in the role with immediate effect.

Subhan Bakery

The appointment comes as the BRS reshuffles its parliamentary leadership in the Rajya Sabha, where the party currently has three MPs—Vaddiraju Ravichandra, B. Parthasaradhi Reddy and D Damodar Rao—representing Telangana.

Ravichandra will now lead the party’s floor coordination and parliamentary strategy in the Upper House on behalf of the BRS.

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