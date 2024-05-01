BRS cadre will work for 96 hours tirelessly: KCR on 48-hour ban

Hyderabad: BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wesnesday expressed disappointment over the EC imposing a ban on his election campaign for 48 hours. He said that the EC did not impose a similar ban on CM A Revanth Reddy even as he also made objectionable remarks.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha segment on Wednesday night, Rao recalled how Revanth Reddy had uttered statements like “hanging intestines of BRS leaders around shoulders” and “plucking the eyeballs of BRS leaders” while addressing media recently, which surprisingly was not taken seriously by the ECI.

He said that the officials in ECI failed to understand Telangana’s local dialect, and Congress, which has complained to ECI against his statements, had selected only certain words, and their translation into English was not proper.

He declared that if he was being banned for 48 hours, BRS workers will vigorously and tirelessly work for 96 hours.

KTR reacts to ban

“What kind of anarchy is this ban on the voice of Telangana,” asked BRS working president KT Rama Rao, responding on the ban.

Wondering whether the ECI was not able to see the hate speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR said that despite hundreds of complaints being lodged against Modi, he was somehow getting a freehand during the elections.

Questioning whether Revanth Reddy’s objectionable comments sounded like “pravachans” to the ECI, KTR felt that this was certainly the conspiracy hatched by “bade bhai-chote bhai.”

“Why are BJP and Congress feeling scared when KCR is on the warpath? The people of Telangana will give a fitting answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRS has complained to the ECI against Revanth Reddy, and sought action against him for allegedly forging the signature of the chief warden of Osmania University and circulating it on social media.