BRS cadres observe silver jubilee across Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhara Rao’s (KCR) address to the party on the occasion of silver jubilee, the cadre hoisted party flags across the state.

Tributes were paid to Telangana proponent Professor Jayashankar and freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, among several Telangana martyrs amid slogans commemorating their sacrifices paving the way for Telangana’s statehood.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and senior leaders hoisted the party flag at Telangana Bhavan. Later, he paid tributes to Prof Jayashankar. He also paid homage to Konda Laxman Bapuji at Tank Bund and Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao described Konda Laxman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar as the pillars of the Telangana Statehood movement whose ideologies inspired the party chief Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the party for the past 25 years.

“Our party, born 25 years ago at Jal Drishyam under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, has grown from a one-man mission into a people’s movement that achieved Telangana Statehood,” he said.

Respectfully offered Tributes to Telangana's Martyrs at Gun park, paid homage to Telangana Talli, Sri Acharya Jayashankar Garu, Sri Konda Lakshman Bapu Ji and hoisted the party flag at Telangana Bhavan before setting out for the mammoth rally at Warangal

KTR said that it is a pleasure to launch the celebrations at al Drishyam, the birthplace of the party. He reiterated that Telangana’s progress is the party’s priority.