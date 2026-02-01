BRS calls for Telangana-wide protests over notices to KCR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to organise statewide protests on Sunday, February 1, against what it termed as the Telangana government’s “vindictive attitude” towards party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The party said the protests would be peaceful in nature. As part of the agitation, effigies of the government would be burnt in more than 1,200 villages across the state.

Bike rallies, black-flag demonstrations, dharnas and road blockades would be held at municipal and Assembly constituency headquarters, the BRS informed.

Senior BRS leaders Madhu Sudhanachari, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Padma Rao, Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Karne Prabhakar and MLAs Vivekanand and Krishna Rao called upon party cadres to make the protests a success.

Govt harassing KCR under phone-tapping probe pretext: BRS

Addressing party workers, the leaders alleged that the government was deliberately harassing KCR by creating “fabricated stories” under the pretext of a phone-tapping probe and issuing notices to him.

They said the protest programmes should convey strong public resentment against the government.

Party leaders and public representatives were instructed to remain in their respective districts and oversee the protest programmes. The party also appealed to its cadre to ensure that the agitations remain democratic and peaceful, and to avoid any confrontation with the police.

They were asked to explain what the party described as the government’s “conspiracies” to the public.

‘Notices to KCR are reprehensible’: Madhu Sudhanachari

BRS Legislative Council leader Madhu Sudhanachari termed the issuance of notices to KCR in the name of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a “highly reprehensible act.”

Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, on Saturday, January 31, he said KCR was not just the leader of the BRS but a leader of Telangana society as a whole.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had issued the notices fearing defeat in the upcoming municipal elections.

He further claimed that the Chief Minister was targeting the BRS out of “political vendetta as former minister Harish Rao was exposing alleged scams of the government.”