BRS, Congress clash during election campaign, KTR condemns attacks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Friday, February 6, alleged that Congress supporters attacked his party workers while they were campaigning for the municipal elections in Telangana.

The BRS leader alleged that District Congress Committee (DCC) president Vajresh Yadav and other Congress workers attacked MLAs Mallareddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and other party leaders while they were campaigning in Lalgadi Malakpet within the Aliabad municipal limits of Medchal district.

Congress alleged that BRS workers allegedly messed with the speaker wires of Congress’s campaign vehicle, which led to the clash.

BRS also alleged that BRS Corporator Dedepy was attacked by Congress MLA Naveen Yadav and his followers in Jubilee Hills.

KTR condemned the attacks, spoke to the affected leaders and assured them full support from the party.

Polling for Telangana municipal elections is scheduled for February 11 and results will be announced on February 13.