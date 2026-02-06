BRS, Congress clash during election campaign, KTR condemns attacks

The party also alleged that BRS corporator Dedepy was attacked by Congress MLA Naveen Yadav and his followers in Jubilee Hills.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2026 3:59 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 5:30 pm IST
BRS and Congress leaders clash during election campaign in Aliabad
BRS and Congress leaders clash during election campaign in Aliabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Friday, February 6, alleged that Congress supporters attacked his party workers while they were campaigning for the municipal elections in Telangana.

The BRS leader alleged that District Congress Committee (DCC) president Vajresh Yadav and other Congress workers attacked MLAs Mallareddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and other party leaders while they were campaigning in Lalgadi Malakpet within the Aliabad municipal limits of Medchal district.

Congress alleged that BRS workers allegedly messed with the speaker wires of Congress’s campaign vehicle, which led to the clash.

Add as a preferred source on Google

BRS also alleged that BRS Corporator Dedepy was attacked by Congress MLA Naveen Yadav and his followers in Jubilee Hills.

KTR condemned the attacks, spoke to the affected leaders and assured them full support from the party.

Polling for Telangana municipal elections is scheduled for February 11 and results will be announced on February 13.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2026 3:59 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 5:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button