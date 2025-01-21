BRS, Congress fight in Telangana’s Nalgonda over removal of banners

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress members got into a physical fight over removal of flexis regarding the Rythu Maha Dharna in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Tuesday, January 21.

The incident occurred at a municipality office, wherein initially BRS leaders led by former MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy staged a dharna alleging that officials had removed banners set up for the farmers‘ Maha dharna without any information.

The BRS leaders demanded explanation from the Nalgonda municipal commissioner to give an explanation for removing the flexy.

However, the police drove the BRS leaders out of the municipality premises following which a verbal duel began between Bhupal Reddy, the municipal commissioner Burri Srinivas Reddy, and Congress leaders Gummala Mohan Reddy.

The fight escalated and the BRS and Congress leaders began throwing, chairs and pots at each other. The incident was eventually brought under control. Videos of leaders from both sides arguing surfaced after the incident was reported.