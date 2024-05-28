BRS could have won if phone tapping was done across Telangana: MLA K Sanjay

Hyderabad: Koratla BRS MLA Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay lambasted his political opponent and Congress leader Juvvadi Narsinga Rao on the latter’s allegations that he lost the election because his phone was tapped during the BRS government.

Questioning how Congress candidate Kavvampally Satyanarayana could win from the neighbouring Manakondur constituency if Rao’s allegation of phones tapped across the state had any substance, Sanjay said that BRS would have won the elections across the state in that case.

Reminding Rao that he has not won a single election in the last five elections, Sanjay rubbished the former’s recent claim that he came second in the elections. He said that it was Dharmapuri Arvind who came second in the election.

“You only stood distant third. Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, who is also from the Congress won from Manakondur despite repeatedly being defeated. If his phone was also tapped he would have lost the election,” Sanjay said, adding that Narsinga Rao was suffering from “narcissistic personality disorder.”

He also rubbished Rao’s claim that he was the one who filled diesel in former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s car in 1989.

“KCR was already an MLA in 1989 and he was the disaster relief minister in the NTR government. How can a person riding a scooter till the year 2000 fill diesel in KCR’s car,” he asked.