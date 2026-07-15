BRS delegation in Delhi to push for revival of Adilabad CCI factory

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with his party delegation, will be meeting Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 15, to urge the Centre to revive the Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) factory in Adilabad, which has been lying defunct for the last 27 years.

He, along with BRS Rajya Sabha MP Paddiraju, former minister Jogu Ramanna and other representatives of CCI Sadhana Samithi, will be meeting with the minister about the high unemployment among the youth in the district, which could be addressed if the CCI factory is revived and reopened.

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The BRS leaders would also be explaining how reviving the cement factory would strengthen the local economy.

The CCI factory in Adilabad was established and began production in 1984. Due to a shortage of funds and mounting electricity bills, its production stalled just 14 years after it came into existence, leaving the young workers engaged in the factory jobless.