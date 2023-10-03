‘BRS dosen’t need your NOC to take political decisions: KTR to Modi

Hyderabad: The working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party K T Rama Rao came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter claimed he had rejected chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s request to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating the BRS party does not require a “NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the PM.”

“If BRS party wants to take a decision, our party members will take a decision, why would we ask the BJP.



No mad dog has bitten us that we would want to join a sinking ship like the NDA. Modi is a liar.



He has a degree in “entire political science”, so how much would you want… pic.twitter.com/gMGNJLzSkU — KTR News (@KTR_News) October 3, 2023

PM Modi should start writing stories for movies. He will make a great story writer: BRS Working President @KTRBRS. pic.twitter.com/dDc7ZO7cy3 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) October 3, 2023

“If the BRS party wants to make a decision, our party members will make it. We do not need your (referring to PM Modi) NOC. The people of Telangana are all set to vote KCR as their chief minister for the third time,” he told reporters on Tuesday, October 3.

KTR further asked what did the saffron party do for Telangana in the last ten years of their rule. “What have you achieved for Telangana in the last decade and why should the people here vote for you and your party,” he asked.

The BRS party, on its official X account, tweeted that BJP will lose in Telangana. “You are the god who got stuck in Gandhi Bhavan! You are the brand ambassador of political prostitution! You are the thief caught on camera! If you fall for a lie and drag it, it’s you! From 2019 Parliament Elections Huzurabad, Nagarjuna Sagar, previous by-elections, it was the Congress-BJP that made an unholy alliance! The people of Telangana will once again build a tomb for your Milakhat politics!,” it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Nizamabad where addressing a public gathering he alleged that he had “rejected the entry of KCR into NDA” even if it meant the BJP sitting in opposition in the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Modi accused the BRS dispensation of ‘looting’ funds meant for development of the state.

“BJP government has given huge funds to the BRS government for the development of Telangana. But unfortunately the BRS govt looted that money. Loot is their mantra,” Modi claimed.

Telangana is all set to face the 2023 Assembly elections scheduled to take place later in the year. On Tuesday, a high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Hyderabad to assess poll preparedness.

During the three-day visit, the team will meet political parties, enforcement agencies and other stakeholders and hold a crucial meeting with chief secretary Santhi Kumari and director-general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss poll preparedness. It is likely to announce the schedule after ten days.