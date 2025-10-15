BRS extends support to Telangana bandh by BC organisations

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced support to the Telangana bandh called by the Backward Classes organisations on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservation.

Leaders of various BC organisations, along with BJP MP R. Krishnaiah, met BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday, seeking the party’s support for the statewide bandh.

Senior leaders from the BRS also participated in the meeting, which witnessed an elaborate discussion on issues concerning BC reservations and welfare. During the meeting, KTR reiterated BRS’ unwavering commitment to the cause of BCs and lambasted the Congress government for its lack of sincerity.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no genuine concern for the BC community. The Congress made tall promises on BC welfare – from a Rs 1 lakh crore budget to a BC sub-plan – but not one has been implemented,” he said.

He said that BC reservations will never materialise under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. “As long as he is in power, BCs will continue to be betrayed. The BRS will keep questioning and fighting until every promise made to BCs is fulfilled,” he affirmed.

Also Read Telangana govt moves SC over stay on 42 percent BC reservation

KTR reminded that the 42 per cent reservation announced by the Congress was confined only to local body elections, whereas similar representation must be extended to education, employment, and all other sectors. “If 42 per cent reservation is implemented across every field, lakhs of BC youth will benefit. BC associations must continue to demand their rightful share in all sectors – from government jobs to contracts,” he asserted.

The BRS working resident accused the Congress of double standards and political deception. “On BC reservations, the Congress speaks in five different voices – through constitutional amendment, party declaration, ordinance, bill, and now saying it’ll happen only if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. This shows their complete lack of honesty,” KTR said.

He reminded that the BRS had always stood by the BC cause, both in the Assembly and in Parliament. “Our party passed resolutions twice in the Telangana Assembly supporting increased BC reservations, but we never boasted about it,” he noted.

Drawing parallels with the Telangana statehood struggle, KTR called for a united fight for BC rights. “Just as we fought and achieved Telangana, let’s take this issue to Delhi and fight until BC reservations become a reality,” he said, adding that the BRS would extend complete support to the BC organisations’ bandh on October 18.

KTR also appealed to national parties to act decisively. “If Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi come together, the BC reservation issue can be resolved within a minute. Both the INDIA bloc and the NDA can jointly pass the BC Reservation Bill in Parliament. If the BJP takes it to the Prime Minister, we’ll stand with them and vote in favour,” he assured.