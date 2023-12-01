BRS files complaint against Congress’ ‘fake surveys’, case filed

Hyderabad: Based on a complaint filed by BRS leader Krishank, the Bollaram police have filed a case against leaders of the Congress party that they created and propagadted ‘fake surveys’ to influence voters before the commencement of the Telangana Assembly elections.

“The Congress party leaders have posted Fake Surveys in the name of of prominent news institutions like NDTV, TV9. Both these news channels have issued statements that they have not conducted any surveys and these are fake,” he said in his complaint.

The BRS further alleged that the Congress’ hired consultant strategist Sunil Kanugolu who is running the digital campaign on behalf of congress party is to blame for the ‘fake surveys’.

“They are indulging conspiracy by opposition party leaders to release a Deep Fake Video/ Artificial Intelligence Audio generated of minister K T Rama Rao,” the complaint read.

Krishank requested the police to investigate and take action against such IT wings of Congress party who “influenced voters on the day of polling.”

As per the contents of the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 469 IPC.