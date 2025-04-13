BRS gets police nod for silver jubilee public meet in Warangal on April 27

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has received official police permission to hold its silver jubilee public meeting on April 27 in Elkathurthy, Warangal.

The event marks 25 years since the party’s inception and is expected to witness a massive crowd.

Following directives from the Warangal Commissioner of Police, the Kazipet Rural ACP issued the necessary permits, paving the way for smooth preparations.

Former MLAs Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Vinay Bhaskar, and Odithala Satish Kumar collected the official documents, ensuring that all logistical aspects are in place for the grand celebration.

The party had approached the Telangana High Court after the state government denied permission but with the nod from the police, will take back the PIL.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the venue spans 1,200 acres. The party will also make proper arrangements for parking.

The party requested 3,000 buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). With March 27 being a Sunday — a holiday for students — the BRS believes that the event would not inconvenience anyone.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) personally reviewed preparations with leaders and representatives from all 33 districts. Committees have been formed to oversee the event.

“This will be one of the largest gatherings in our party’s history, akin to the massive Warangal meeting held previously,” K. T. Rama Rao stated.

