BRS moves Telangana HC after govt denies nod for silver jubilee meet

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has approached the Telangana High Court after the state government denied permission for its silver jubilee public meeting at Elkathurthy near Warangal scheduled on April 27.

The BRS filed a petition, seeking direction to the state government to allow it to hold the public meeting.

The BRS informed the court that the public meeting was scheduled to be held from 10 am to 10 pm on April 27.

The court took up the hearing on the petition and posted the case to April 17 for further hearing.

The counsel of the BRS brought to the court’s notice that the party had planned the public meeting as part of its silver jubilee celebrations.

The BRS made the home secretary, the Warangal police commissioner, and the Kazipet assistant Police commissioner as the respondents.

The counsel, on behalf of the Home Department, sought time till April 21 to file the counter-affidavit. However, the court gave time till April 17 on the grounds that the party has to make arrangements for the public meeting.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Tuesday that the party would approach the court if the police denied permission for the public meeting.

“Our leaders in Warangal had already approached the local ACP seeking permission for the public meeting. I personally spoke to the DGP, and there is no reason why permission should not be given,” K.T. Rama Rao had said.

He assured that the public meeting would be held in an area that would avoid traffic disruptions and minimise inconvenience to the public.

The BRS leader said that the venue spans 1,200 acres. The party will also make proper arrangements for parking.

The party requested 3,000 buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). With March 27 being a Sunday — a holiday for students — the BRS believes that the event would not inconvenience anyone.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) personally reviewed preparations with leaders and representatives from all 33 districts. Committees have been formed to oversee the event.

“This will be one of the largest gatherings in our party’s history, akin to the massive Warangal meeting held previously,” K. T. Rama Rao stated.