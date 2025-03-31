BRS to host silver jubilee celebration on April 27, over 10 lakh expected to attend

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will celebrate its silver jubilee with a massive public meeting in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on April 27. Over 10 lakh people are expected to gather.

The BRS party has submitted a representation to the Kazipet assistant commissioner of police (ACP) requesting security and traffic management.

The grand celebrations will take place on 1,213 acres of land. The party is believed to have sought permission from farmers who own this land, and the latter have provided no objection to conducting the event. Around 1,500 volunteers will be deployed for crowd management.

As summer intensifies in Telangana, ambulances will be stationed along major highways – along Warangal-Karimnagar Highway and Siddipet-Elkathurthy Highway for medical emergencies.