BRS govt tapped my phone, engaged in state terror: Min Vivek

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour, Mines, and Employment minister Vivek Venkataswamy has alleged that the previous state government engaged in ‘state terrorism’ by tapping his phone.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, June 25, at the Singareni Mandamarri GM office in Mancherial district, the minister revealed that he had received five to six warning messages from Apple, alerting him to possible surveillance and phone tapping.

Minister Vivek, along with GM Devender, handed over appointment letters to 16 heirs who secured jobs in Singareni Collieries through compassionate and medical unfit quotas.

Addressing the gathering, Vivek stated that the core message in the alerts was to remain vigilant, as the previous BRS government had kept him under surveillance. However, he asserted that he was never afraid of such tactics.

He recalled that even during the previous election period, when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted searches on him, he faced the situation with courage. “The fact that the Rs 8 crore seized was immediately released shows how transparent I am,” he remarked.

Vivek further mentioned that he had brought to the attention of chief minister Revanth Reddy the need to participate in central government auctions to secure Singareni coal mines for the state.