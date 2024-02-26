LS polls: BRS intensifies fight for survival, 66 meetings held since Jan

Hyderabad: In a bid to revive its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is undergoing a critical reassessment following its recent setbacks in the state Assembly polls.

Led by working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) and senior leader T Harish Rao, the party is conducting comprehensive constituency-wise reviews to analyse the reasons behind its defeat in the Assembly elections.

So far, the party has completed reviews of 66 Assembly constituencies, with KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao overseeing 11 constituencies each. Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy have also been actively involved in the review process.

According to party sources, these meetings aim to boost the morale of party cadres and strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. KTR has emphasised the importance of unity and strength in representing Telangana’s interests at the national level.

The party leaders are also keen on highlighting the failures of the Congress party, particularly its six guarantees announced during the Assembly elections. They argue that the Congress government has struggled to implement its promises effectively.

One such promise, the Mahalakshmi scheme offering free bus travel for women, has faced challenges such as overcrowding and logistical issues within the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Additionally, concerns have been raised about the implementation of schemes like the Rs 500 gas cylinder subsidy, which is set to begin on February 27.

Despite these challenges, the BRS is determined to contest the Lok Sabha elections vigorously. Party chief KCR is actively involved in selecting candidates for various constituencies, considering their strengths and the current political landscape.

Overall, the BRS is focused on regaining political ground and ensuring strong representation for Telangana’s interests in the Lok Sabha.