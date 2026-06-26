BRS leader attempts suicide, alleges harassment by SI

Hyderabad: A local leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Peddapalli district, claiming harassment by a sub-inspector, according to family members.

The individual was identified as Kallepu Sampath Rao, a resident of Nitturu village in Peddapalli mandal.

According to the allegations, Sampath Rao consumed pesticide, claiming that he had been subjected to harassment by a sub-inspector attached to the Peddapalli Town Police Station.

He was shifted to Sunrise Hospital in Karimnagar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

More details awaited.