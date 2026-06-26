BRS leader attempts suicide, alleges harassment by SI

The Nitturu village resident is undergoing treatment in Karimnagar after allegedly consuming pesticide and accusing a Peddapalli Town SI of harassment.

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BRS leader attempts suicide, alleges harassment by SI
BRS leader attempts suicide, alleges harassment by SI

Hyderabad: A local leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Peddapalli district, claiming harassment by a sub-inspector, according to family members.

The individual was identified as Kallepu Sampath Rao, a resident of Nitturu village in Peddapalli mandal.

According to the allegations, Sampath Rao consumed pesticide, claiming that he had been subjected to harassment by a sub-inspector attached to the Peddapalli Town Police Station.

Subhan Bakery

He was shifted to Sunrise Hospital in Karimnagar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

More details awaited.

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