BRS leader Balka Suman granted bail in Singareni remarks case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Balka Suman was granted bail on Wednesday, June 24, in a case relating to his alleged inflammatory remarks targeting Singareni establishments.

Suman had been lodged in the Chanchalguda jail since his arrest at Telangana Bhavan on May 30.

The case stems from remarks he made at a Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on May 26. During his address, Suman allegedly made controversial comments concerning the Singareni Bhavan in Nampally and the Singareni General Manager’s office in Mandamarri, drawing strong objections from Singareni officials.

Also Read Balka Suman gets relief as court drops key charges in Singareni case

Based on a complaint filed by Singareni Bhavan authorities, the Nampally Police registered a case against the former MLA under sections 152 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and other sections.

However, on June 1, a Nampally court held that the provisions relating to damage to government property were not attracted in the case and struck down several sections added by the police.

The court, however, allowed proceedings to continue under sections 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and 353(1)(b) (making statements to conduce mischief) of the BNS.

BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao and MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, have repeatedly condemned the case against Suman, stating that the charges against him were “politically motivated fabrications” to suppress his voice for exposing massive corruption in Singareni.