Balka Suman gets relief as court drops key charges in Singareni case

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the case against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Balka Suman, the Nampally Court has ruled that charges related to damage to government property are not applicable, while retaining only two sections in the case registered over his alleged inflammatory remarks targeting Singareni establishments.

During a hearing on Monday, the court clarified that only Sections 152 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) would continue to apply against Suman and ordered the removal of the remaining sections invoked by the police.

Inflammatory remarks

The case stems from remarks made by Suman at a Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on May 26. During his address, he allegedly made controversial comments concerning the Singareni Bhavan in Nampally and the Singareni General Manager’s office in Mandamarri, drawing strong objections from Singareni officials.

Based on a complaint filed by Singareni Bhavan authorities, the Nampally Police registered a case against the former MLA under BNS Sections 152 and 353(1)(b), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and other sections, including 61(2)(a), 326(g), and 351(3) of the BNS.

Judicial custody

Suman was arrested at Telangana Bhavan and produced before a court on May 30. The court then remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the case, which was registered over his alleged inflammatory remarks against the government and purported calls to target Singareni properties.

In the latest hearing, the Nampally Court held that the provisions relating to damage to government property were not attracted in the case and struck down several sections added by the police.

The court, however, allowed proceedings to continue under Sections 152 and 353(1)(b) of the BNS.