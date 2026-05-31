Ex BRS MLA Balka Suman remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Balka Suman was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday after being produced before a judge by Nampally police in connection with a case registered over his alleged inflammatory remarks against the government and calls to target Singareni properties.

Following the remand order, police shifted Suman to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Suman was arrested earlier in the day from Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills by a team of Nampally police and Task Force personnel. He had been staying at the BRS headquarters since a case was registered against him over remarks made during a party workers’ meeting held on May 26.

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As part of the legal process, police produced Suman before a judge at the judge’s residence in Himayat Nagar. After hearing the matter, the judge remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

SCCL officials lodge complaint

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Police alleged that during the May 26 meeting, Suman made provocative and inflammatory statements, calling upon party workers to damage Singareni properties at various locations.

Based on the complaint, Nampally police booked Suman under Sections 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 55 (abetment) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy), along with Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

Earlier in the day, Suman accused the Congress government of targeting Opposition leaders through criminal cases and maintained that the charges invoked against him were not applicable. He said he would challenge the case legally.

Suman seeks anticipatory bail

His legal team had also moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail, arguing that Suman was willing to cooperate with the investigation. The petition is scheduled to come up for hearing on June 4.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.