BRS leader decries ‘career sabotage’ in letter to Telangana governor

Hyderabad: Sravan Dasoju, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, whose nomination to the state legislative council was rejected by the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, has written an open letter to the latter accusing her of “sabotaging his career and future for political animosity towards the previous state government.”

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tendered her resignation on Monday, March 18. She is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. She also resigned from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The letter said, “I wish to submit that in the light of the recent (Telangana) High Court’s orders dated March 7, 2024, we harboured a genuine hope and trust that wisdom and justice would prevail so that you would be kind enough to rectify your previous erroneous decision and that we will be appointed as MLCs.”

“However, it appears that due to either a reliance on immature or misguided legal advice or a contentious decision for reasons known only to you, this genuine expectation was not met,” the letter said.

On January 3, two BRS leaders – Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana – filed a petition at the Telangana High Court after the Governor rejected their nominations to the state legislative council.

They were recommended by the previous BRS government in July last year, under the Governor’s quota. But she declined on the grounds that the two were “politically-aligned persons”.

“As a result, you may kindly recognise that our careers and future lives were sabotaged (by) your political animosity towards the previous (BRS) government, misguided interpretation of the (Indian) Constitution and unlawful decision. However, we whole-heartedly wish you all the best for your ultimate success in your political career,” the letter ended.

The BRS leader pointed out that Dasoju Sravan, who hails from a Backward Classes community, participated in the Telangana movement while Satyanarayana, belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community, has been active in the trade union movement at the national level.