BRS leader Kadiyam used Telangana sentiment for his growth: Sharmila

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila on Wednesday launched a bitter attack against senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Kadiyam Srihari.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, as part of her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra, YS Sharmila taunted Srihari for his failure to get even a degree college for the constituency while serving as minister for 14 years.

“I today express extreme levels of disappointment when I say that Kadiyam Srihari is no hermit, nor honest, and had cheated his public by abusing the sentiment of Telangana consistently, and enjoying portfolios shamelessly.”

While explaining her reason for setting up YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), she said it was to expose dishonest leaders.

“Look at Gajwel and then look at Station Ghanpur that boasts of having produced two deputy chief ministers. Right from double bedroom houses to 100-bed hospital, and leather park, food processing units and textile units, all their promises have been shallow. Worst is that despite being tall Dalit leaders, they always kept mum whenever Dalits were attacked in any part of the state. It is deplorable to note that the constituency doesn’t have a degree college, while many mandals don’t have junior colleges.”

She blamed both leaders for constantly unleashing cheap politics and barbs against each other.

“While one blames the other for infamous sexual advances, the other is shamed in the name of corruption. It is shameful on Srihari’s part to brand late YSR as anti-Telangana. Rather he should remind himself about the failed promises of his chief minister KCR that amounts to immeasurable backstabbing of the four-crore Telangana people.”

Sharmila said that it was late YSR (former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Sharmila’s father) who brought Devadula waters to the parched lands, and built Station Ghanpur, Nawabpet, and Raghunathpalli reservoirs. “It was YSR who built 30000 pakka houses in five years, besides gifting a polytechnic college and a railway overbridge,” she said.