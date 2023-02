Hyderabad: In yet another incident of mishap, a fire broke out at the Lee Pharma company unit at the Gaddapotharam Industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal of Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Smoke fumes flared throughout the factory alerting the staff who ran out of the area to save themselves as soon as they noticed the fumes.

Later, multiple fire tenders rushed to the place to douse the fire, with firefighting measures still underway when the news broke.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be uncovered.