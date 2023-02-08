Hyderabad: Historic clock at Makkah Masjid gets a new lease of life

Hyderabad: The precious and rare watch of the historic Makkah Masjid, which has been adding to the beauty of the mosque for more than 100 years has been made functional again after 8 years.

This rare clock of Makkah Masjid has a history of its own. This watch of France’s Favre-Leuba Company is made in 1850. Nawab Nasir-ud-Daulah, the IV Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty, ordered this watch from France and installed it at the Makkah Masjid.

After 1948, when Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid were managed under the Commissioner’s Endowment, the responsibility of monitoring the watch was given to the Bharat Watch Company. This responsibility continued from 1972 to 1982. In 1982, on the recommendation of the then Commissioner of Police Vijay Rama Rao, the work of maintenance was given to the Wahed Watch Company. As a result of the joint efforts of both Sikandar Khan of the Wahed Watch Company and Vinod Shinde of Bharat Watch Company, this historic clock, which has been closed for 8 years, has come back into operation.

Both the historical clock in the Salar Jung Museum and the clock of the Makkah Mosque are said to have the same missionary.