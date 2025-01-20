BRS leader Krishank booked over post on Telangana CM, aides

Hyderabad: The Cybercrimes police of Hyderabad city, have lodged an FIR against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and the party’s former social media head Krishank, for allegedly making false allegations against the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, his family and close aides.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Hyderabad social media coordinator Thirumala Venkatesh. He alleged that Krishank’s post, on his X account, was “highly provocative and misleading to the public, and could potentially incite one section of the society.”

The X post titled “Team Revanth so far…..” featured images of chief minister Revanth Reddy’s brothers Thirupathi Reddy Anumula, and Anumula Kondal Reddy, Anumula Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Anumula Mahananda Reddy, CM’s son-in-law, Goluguri Satyanarayana, and close aides Narasimha Reddy and Faheem Qureshi.

The post contained alleged corruption and controversies related to each of them.

BRS, Krishank respond

Reacting to the FIR, the BRS party has termed the FIR ‘illegal’ and asked BRS followers to repost the contested poster.

BRS leader Krishank posed more questions upon the FIR being registered. He also said he would not stop questioning, fearing the 14th police case in 13 months.

1. Is it not true that Anumula Thirupati has special police convoy and protocols ❓️

2.Why wasn't there an enquiry on Sarpanch Sai Reddy Suicide Letter❓️

3. Is it not a fact that Revanth did Rs.1000crore deal with Anumula Jagdeesh's company❓️

4. Revanth son in law should… https://t.co/BlaIUdXI8h — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) January 20, 2025



