BRS leader Krishank booked over post on Telangana CM, aides

Reacting to the FIR, the BRS party has termed the FIR 'illegal' and asked BRS followers to repost the contested poster.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 20th January 2025 7:13 pm IST
FIR against BRS leader Krishank over posts against CM, aides
BRS leader Krishank holding a press conference to speak about the FIR registered against him, over social media post about chief minister's family and aides. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Cybercrimes police of Hyderabad city, have lodged an FIR against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and the party’s former social media head Krishank, for allegedly making false allegations against the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, his family and close aides.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Hyderabad social media coordinator Thirumala Venkatesh. He alleged that Krishank’s post, on his X account, was “highly provocative and misleading to the public, and could potentially incite one section of the society.”

The X post titled “Team Revanth so far…..” featured images of chief minister Revanth Reddy’s brothers Thirupathi Reddy Anumula, and Anumula Kondal Reddy, Anumula Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Anumula Mahananda Reddy, CM’s son-in-law, Goluguri Satyanarayana, and close aides Narasimha Reddy and Faheem Qureshi.

The post contained alleged corruption and controversies related to each of them.

BRS, Krishank respond

Reacting to the FIR, the BRS party has termed the FIR ‘illegal’ and asked BRS followers to repost the contested poster.

BRS leader Krishank posed more questions upon the FIR being registered. He also said he would not stop questioning, fearing the 14th police case in 13 months.


