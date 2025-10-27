BRS leader KTR slams Congress over ‘unfulfilled’ promises to auto drivers

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday accused the ruling party in Telangana of “failing” to deliver on the promises made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to auto drivers ahead of 2023 Assembly elections.

KTR, his cousin and BRS MLA T Harish Rao and other party leaders travelled in autorickshaws at different locations here, demanding that the government fulfil the pre-poll assurances made to the auto drivers.

During the 2023 assembly election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had personally met and travelled with auto drivers, promising to establish an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board and provide Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance to every driver, Rama Rao recalled.

Two years later, none of those promises has been fulfilled, he claimed.

The BRS leader said he also met Mashrat Ali, owner of an autorickshaw who had given Rahul Gandhi a ride during his campaign in Hyderabad two years ago.

Once the proud owner of two auto-rickshaws, Mashrat Ali has now been forced to sell both his vehicles due to financial hardships under Congress rule, he claimed.

“Today, he (Mashrat Ali) is a daily-wage auto driver, renting an auto for Rs 400 per day just to make ends meet,” Rama Rao said.

“Rahul Gandhi must wake up from his deep slumber. He promised to deliver within 100 days — it’s been two years. Auto drivers are losing their livelihoods,” he said.

Rama Rao further claimed that 161 auto drivers have ended their lives due to the Congress government’s neglect.

Telangana Congress women’s wing president Sunita Rao said people would not tolerate if BRS MLA Harish Rao and other leaders try to incite auto drivers with their comments.

The BRS, despite being in power for 10 years, did not sanction even a single PDS ration card to the poor, she said.