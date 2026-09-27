BRS leader Mahesh Yadav seeks ticket for Khairatabad bypoll

Hyderabad: With the Khairatabad Assembly by-election set to be held following the disqualification of former MLA Danam Nagender, leaders from various political parties have begun lobbying for tickets.

In the latest development, former Somajiguda corporator and BRS leader Mahesh Yadav has expressed his desire to contest the by-election on the BRS ticket. Addressing a press conference, he said he was aspiring to be the party’s candidate from the constituency. “I remained accessible to people while working as a corporator earlier to resolve their problems. He appealed to the BRS leadership to recognise his services to the party and consider his candidature,” said Mahesh Yadav.

He said he had a thorough understanding of the local issues in Khairatabad and had been closely associated with residents and party workers. His long-standing association with the people and knowledge of their problems would help him serve the constituency, he said.

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Yadav expressed confidence that the BRS leadership would consider his services to the party, local connect and association with the people while finalising the candidate for the by-election.

The bypoll became necessary after the Telangana High Court disqualified Nagender under the anti-defection law with effect from April 23, 2024. The Supreme Court on September 24 dismissed his challenge to the High Court order, clearing the way for the election process to fill the vacant seat.