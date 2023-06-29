BRS leader, Telangana folk singer Saichand dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: Noted BRS leader, Telangana activist, folk singer, and the chairman of the Telangana State Warehouse Corporation V Saichand died of a heart attack on Thursday morning

He was moved to Gachibowli’s Care Hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival. He was 39. His wife, daughter, and son survive him.

On Wednesday evening, Saichand and his family headed to their farmhouse in Karukonda, Nagarkurnool district. He complained of uneasiness about midnight and was promptly sent to a private hospital in Nagarkarnool. As his health worsened, his family members transferred him to Care Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors proclaimed him dead.

Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences over Saichand’s demise.

“Telangana society has lost a great singer and artist. He ignited the Telangana spirit during the agitation and thereafter used his songs to propagate the message of progress. It is unfortunate that we lost him, especially at a time when he is reaching new heights,” KCR said, recalling Saichand’s uplifting songs from the Telangana statehood fight. He remembered that his public gatherings were never held without Saichand’s participation. He prayed for the family members’ strength and promised them his support.