BRS leaders meet protesting wrestlers, express solidarity in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud and BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao met with wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday.

The minister expressed support for wrestlers seeking justice for sexual harassment allegations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials, including its chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Expressed solidarity to the wrestlers staging a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Hope the champions who brought glory to our nation soon receive the deserved justice,” Srinivas Goud tweeted.