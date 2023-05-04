BRS leaders meet protesting wrestlers, express solidarity in Delhi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th May 2023 8:31 pm IST
BRS' V Srinivas Goud and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao with wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud and BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao met with wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday.

The minister expressed support for wrestlers seeking justice for sexual harassment allegations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials, including its chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Expressed solidarity to the wrestlers staging a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Hope the champions who brought glory to our nation soon receive the deserved justice,” Srinivas Goud tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th May 2023 8:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button