BRS leaders on way to attend silver jubilee stopped in Khammam

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on their way to attend the party’s silver jubilee celebrations were stopped on the Khammam-Warangal road on Sunday, April 27.

Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials, along with police, blocked the buses at Tirumalayapalem on the Khammam-Warangal road.

On learning about the incident, Khammam BRS district party president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, former MLAs K Upender Reddy and S Venkata Veeraiah reached the spot and questioned the officials why they were stopped.

BRS leaders agitated after being stopped on the Khammam-Warangal road while heading to a party meeting on the occasion of Silver Jubilee.

When police and RTA officials claimed they were acting on instructions from higher authorities, BRS leaders immediately reached out to the concerned officials, who, however, denied issuing any such orders.

Former Telangana transport minister and BRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar spoke to RTA officials and urged them not to prevent the vehicles from travelling to Warangal.

“We are just doing our duty,” an officer is heard saying in the video. Later, the buses were allowed to leave.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Madhusudhan, former MLAs Venkata Veeraiah, Upender Reddy, K Koteswara Rao and Chandravathi hoisted the BRS flag at Telangana Bhavan in Khammam and flagged off the vehicles.

In Kothagudem, former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao hoisted the party flag at Yellandu crossroads and left for Warangal in a vehicle rally.