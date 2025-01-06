BRS leaders placed under preventive arrest as KTR set to join ACB probe

Hyderabad: Several BRS party leaders were placed under preventive arrest by the police on Monday to prevent any attempt to protest against the ACB case involving former Minister and BRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao.

K.T. Rama Rao is set to appear before ACB officials to join the investigation into the alleged Rs 55 crore Formula E race scam held in 2023. The ACB registered a case against K.T.R., IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and former HMDA Director B.L.N. Reddy after Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari lodged a complaint and requested an ACB probe into the allegations.

The Telangana Governor had granted permission to the State government to proceed with the investigation.

The police have made tight security arrangements at the ACB office on Banjara Hills Road No. 12. K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to visit the office at 10 a.m. The ACB issued notices to K.T.R., Arvind Kumar, and B.L.N. Reddy last week.