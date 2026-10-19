BRS’ legal notice to TPCC chief for ‘sharing misinformation’

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legal cell on Monday, October 19, issued notices to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna for spreading misinformation.

The notice comes in the wake of Goud’s allegation that water was being diverted to former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s farmhouse, where ponds are being dug with government funds. In an interview with V6 News channel, Goud said, “It is good that this scam has been exposed; KCR and KTR must stop irrigating their farmhouse by misusing public funds.”

He accused the BRS supremo of indulging in a “shameful” act and urged the government to take appropriate action.

The BRS has claimed that the three Congress leaders are spreading misinformation that water from Kondapochamma Sagar was wrongfully diverted to BRS president Chandrashekhar Rao’s farmlands. The notices were issued by BRS general secretary and legal cell in-charge Soma Bharat Kumar.

What BRS seeks

The Pink Party demanded that the three Congress leaders withdraw their statements and delete posts from their social media handles.

The BRS also issued a notice to the editor of a Telugu newspaper for carrying an article based on the allegations made by the Congress leaders.

Kumar said such posts were aimed at damaging KCR’s reputation and misleading the public about the irrigation programme in the state. The BRS legal cell also warned that if the Congress leaders fail to comply with the notices, it would invite further legal action, including defamation proceedings and other remedies available under law.