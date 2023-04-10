BRS loses status as state party in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday was de-recognised as a state party in Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission.

According to a notification by the secretariat of the election commission, BRS’s status as the state party in Andhra Pradesh has been withdrawn.

The BRS party will now be treated as a state-recognised political party in the state of Telangana only.

EC derecognises TMC as national party, AAP wins status:

The Election Commission recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.