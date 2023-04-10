BRS loses status as state party in Andhra Pradesh

The BRS party will now be treated as a state-recognised political party in the state of Telangana only.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 10th April 2023 9:06 pm IST
BRS in Andhra Pradesh to protest against Vizag steel plant privatisation
BRS logo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday was de-recognised as a state party in Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission.

According to a notification by the secretariat of the election commission, BRS’s status as the state party in Andhra Pradesh has been withdrawn.

Also Read
AAP now national party; Pawar’s NCP, Mamata’s TMC, CPI lose status

The BRS party will now be treated as a state-recognised political party in the state of Telangana only.

MS Education Academy

EC derecognises TMC as national party, AAP wins status:

The Election Commission recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 10th April 2023 9:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button