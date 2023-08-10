BRS making it hard for commoners to own a house in Hyderabad, says Cong

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is making it difficult for the common public and the middle class to own a plot or house in Hyderabad, the Congress alleged on Thursday.

The Congress accused that the BRS was artificially escalating prices in Greater Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Congress spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said that the sale of an acre of land in Kokapet for Rs 100 crores signalled danger for the common people, as it escalated land prices across the city.

The State government’s recent e-auction of the Neopolis Layout in Kokapet on 3rd August, saw an all-time high of Rs 100.75 crore for one acre of plot, Nizamuddin said.

The average bid for seven plots during the auction was Rs. 73.23 crore per acre, a major jump than the upset price of Rs. 35 crore per acre, he added.

On Thursday, the state government is set to e-auction 14 more land parcels, with anticipations of generating revenue between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,500 crore, with plots having upset price of Rs. 20 crore per acre.

“These escalated land prices are not only illogical but also highly inflated,” Nizamuddin said.

The Congress leader also called it disheartening to hear Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao, and other BRS leaders attributing development to the price jump.

Nizamuddin also blamed the BRS’ strategy for making areas like Attapur, Miyapur, Rajender Nagar, and Hafizpet zones expensive for the general public.

The jump in land prices will also reflect in the rental market, further affecting the middle class, he added.