Telangana: AIMIM, BRS misusing Assembly to deceive minorities, says Cong

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were misusing the legislative assembly session to deceive minorities.

The Congress’ accusation comes just a day after AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lauded the ‘inclusive’ growth showcased by Telangana under BRS rule.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Owaisi were engaging in a “question-answer drama” to falsely claim their commitment to minority welfare.

Sohail alleged that Owaisi continued to ask the same questions he had been asking for the last nine years. The chief minister continued to respond with empty assurances without addressing real minority issues, he added.

BRS and AIMIM have turned the Legislative Assembly into a platform for exchanging questions and answers to benefit each other’s electoral prospects, the Congress leader accused.

Many welfare schemes were delayed due to budget constraints, but the BRS’ responses gave the impression that all issues were resolved, Sohail claimed.

Sohail also accused IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao of misleading the family members of Jaipur Express firing incident victim Syed Saifuddin.

The job offered to Saifuddin’s widow, Anjum Shaheen is that of an outsourcing job in the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, which is a registered society and not a government department, he said.

On Sunday, Akbaruddin Owaisi congratulated chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for providing Shaheen with a government job and a two-bedroom house, as well as financial support of Rs 6 lakh from the BRS.