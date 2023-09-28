BRS manifesto bears good news for all in Telangana: Harish Rao

"For what purpose is PM Modi coming to Telangana after he could not even give a school to the state?" Harish Rao asked.

BRS manifesto bears good news for all sections in Telangana: Harish Rao
Telangana health minister T Harish Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Announcing that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would release the BRS manifesto shortly, state finance minister T Harish Rao said that it bears good news for all sections of people in Telangana.

The minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Konda Lakshman Bapuji on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Toopran on Wednesday, September 27.

Countering Congress leader Shabbir Ali’s allegation that there was no development in the Gajwel constituency, Harish Rao said that Gajwel underwent a major transformation post-2014 when the Chief Minister was made an MLA from the constituency.

“Under KCR’s governance, Telangana has witnessed all round growth and the difference in Telangana before KCR became the chief minister, and after is there for all to see,” said the minister.

Later, Harish Rao launched various development programmes in Tandur, including laying of the foundation for a nursing college, all worth Rs 50 crore.

Addressing a public gathering there, Harish Rao called on Anganwadi and Asha workers to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders why the salaries of their counterparts in BJP-ruled states were half of the Rs 12,000 they get in Telangana.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Harish Rao said that the Centre did not grant even a single Kendriya Vidyalaya to Telangana.

“For what purpose is PM Modi coming to Telangana after he could not even give a school to the state?” Harish Rao asked.

