BRS MLA defection: Speaker dismisses plea against Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday, February 4, dismissed the petition filed by BRS seeking the disqualification of its Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

The Speaker told PTI that the petition has been dismissed.

BRS filed petitions in 2024 against Sanjay Kumar and nine other party MLAs, alleging that they had defected to the ruling Congress after being elected on a BRS ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Speaker had earlier dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against seven BRS MLAs.

With the plea for disqualification of Sanjay Kumar being rejected, similar petitions against two other MLAs – Danam Nagender (Khairatabad) and Kadiam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) — are pending with the Speaker.

Responding to the dismissal of the disqualification plea against him, Sanjay Kumar claimed that 2024 media reports of his joining Congress were wrong.

He said he had then met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “development purposes”.

Sanjay Kumar, who spoke to reporters in Jagtial, said he still continues to be an MLA of BRS.

He said he is working with the state government for the development of Jagtial.

An amount of Rs 5,000 was being deducted from his salary as a contribution to the BRS legislative wing, he said.

BRS, when in power, had inducted several MLAs from TDP, Congress and others into its fold, Sanjay Kumar said.