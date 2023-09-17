BRS MLA joins Naidu supporters in protest against his arrest

Hyderabad: Supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, continued their protests in the city on Sunday, vehemently condemning his recent arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID).

A large demonstration took place Vanasthalipuram on Sunday, in which approximately 250 people including BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy participated. Vanasthalipuram is home to a sizable number of people from Andhra Pradesh.

During the protest, demonstrators carried placards expressing their strong disapproval of Naidu’s arrest and chanted slogans against Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, as the protest was conducted without proper permission, the police intervened and took the participants into custody. Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the skill development corporation case and was subsequently remanded in custody the previous Sunday.