BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested at Hyderabad Airport

BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy, was arrested by the Warangal Subedari police at Shamshabad Airport on charges of threatening a quarry owner.

Following his arrest, police transported him to Warangal for further investigation.

According to reports, cases have been registered against Kaushik Reddy under BNS Sections 308(2), 308(4), and 352, which pertain to attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder and assault.

The incident reportedly stems from a confrontation between Kaushik Reddy and a quarry owner, during which the MLA allegedly issued threats.

Further details awaited.

