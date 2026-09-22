BRS MLA says police kicked him at MGM Hospital in Warangal

He is currently under medical care at Ajara Hospital.

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MGM hospital in warangal
Police prevents BRS Warangal (West) MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar from entering MGM Hospital in Warangal

Hyderabad: Days after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit (RICU) of MGM Hospital in Warangal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Warangal (West) MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and party workers tried to visit the hospital on Tuesday but were prevented by police stationed there.

Bhaskar has alleged he was assaulted and kicked by police personnel. His hand has been fractured. He is currently under medical care at Ajara Hospital.

A video of the altercation has surfaced on social media platforms.

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Subhan Bakery

Three people were injured: Masthan, 55, who was undergoing treatment for paralysis at the hospital; attendants Yellamma, 50, and Omkar, 30.

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